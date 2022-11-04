Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mueller Industries worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

MLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

