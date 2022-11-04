ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 197.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.