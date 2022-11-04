Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,462 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $59,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $105,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

