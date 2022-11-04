Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

