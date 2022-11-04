Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,927 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

