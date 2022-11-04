Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Carter’s worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

