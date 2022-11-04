Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,233 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1,690.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

