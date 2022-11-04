Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 122,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. UBS Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

