Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FE opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

