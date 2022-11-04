Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

