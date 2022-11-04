31,243 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPC opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.