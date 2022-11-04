Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Sylvamo worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

