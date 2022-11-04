Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GOGO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

