Raymond James Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $18.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

