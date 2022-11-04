Mizuho Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

