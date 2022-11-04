Piper Sandler Boosts Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $15.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $842.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 401.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 154,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

