Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $18,916,333. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

