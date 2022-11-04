Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,006 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cameco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.