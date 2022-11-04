Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HP were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

