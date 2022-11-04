8,683 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.