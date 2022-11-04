Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,253 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cognex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.79.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

