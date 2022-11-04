Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $22.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.