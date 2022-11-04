abrdn plc Acquires 505 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $397.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.05 and its 200 day moving average is $409.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.