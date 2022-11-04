abrdn plc Has $12.05 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 274.6% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 175.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

FAST stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.