abrdn plc Sells 1,670 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $314.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

