abrdn plc Has $11.71 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 45,592 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $31.56 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

