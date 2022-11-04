abrdn plc Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

