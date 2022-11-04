abrdn plc Has $11.62 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.32% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

