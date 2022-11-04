Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $167.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

