Dakota Wealth Management Has $275,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

CHK opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

