Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.63 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.