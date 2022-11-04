The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

