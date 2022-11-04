Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.36 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

