Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,395 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

