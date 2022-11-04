26,000 Shares in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.09.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

