5,154 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $15,189,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

