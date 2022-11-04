Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

