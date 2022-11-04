Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
