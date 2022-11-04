Dakota Wealth Management Takes $233,000 Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Avista by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.