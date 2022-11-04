Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

