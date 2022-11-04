Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.3 %

MAR opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

