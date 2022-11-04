Stephens Inc. AR Has $243,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.32. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.28 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

