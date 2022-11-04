Stephens Inc. AR Sells 70,550 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,550 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Cognyte Software worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

