Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

