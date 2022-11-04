Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPRF. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Price Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $93.65 on Friday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.