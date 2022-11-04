Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

