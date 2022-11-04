Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

