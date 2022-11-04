Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 231.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

