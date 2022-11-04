Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,853 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 1,689,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 292,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

