Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Movado Group worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

